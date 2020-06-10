Bill authorizing license plate in honor of LSU’s historic 2019 football national championship signed into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — In a private bill signing ceremony today, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the late Rep. Reggie Bagala’s bill, HB 765, into law.

The ceremony was attended by Rep. Bagala’s wife and son, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

Rep. Bagala succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on April 9, 2020.

HB 765 was filed by Rep. Bagala, R-Cut Off, to authorize a license plate in honor of LSU’s historic 2019 football national championship.

With Gov. Edwards’ signature, HB 765 became Act 54 of 2020, in recognition of House District 54, which Rep. Bagala represented.