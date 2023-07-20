ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Two big prize winning tickets in the Powerball drawing were sold in Acadiana.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, a $100,000 ticket was sold at Tobacco Stop 2 on Youngsville Hwy., matching 4 numbers, plus the Powerball and Power Play.

Another ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Fluffy’s on West Laurel Ave. in Eunice, matching 4 numbers, plus the Powerball.

The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: