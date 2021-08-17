Biden admin to appeal order blocking oil, gas lease pause

FILE – This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. Thirteen states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states. The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden signed executive orders on climate change on Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is appealing a federal judge’s order that blocked Biden’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and waters.

A Louisiana-based federal judge issued the ruling in June, siding with Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states said the administration bypassed bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken, and that the moratorium would cost the states money and jobs.

The administration said Monday the pause is needed because the leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions. However, the statement said leasing would continue in accordance with the judge’s order during the appeal.