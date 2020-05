LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The southbound lanes of the Evangeline Thruway are shutdown after a crash involving a bicyclist this afternoon.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin confirmed the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, but said their condition was unknown. The crash occured shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of the Thruway and Chalmette Street.

Meanwhile, traffic is backed up from the crash scene to Pont Des Mouton Road while crews work the scene.