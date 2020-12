LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A bicyclist was killed late Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle on the Evangeline Thruway near Chalmette.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin, police responded to the incident around 10:30 p.m.

He said all southbound lanes of the Thruway are closed until further notice.

The victim, so far, has not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, Griffin said.