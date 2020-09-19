Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in North Lafayette area

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A bicyclist is dead following a crash on LA. Hwy. 182 south of Pont de Mouton.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of 54-year-old Carl Broussard of Lake Charles.

According to State Police, an unidentified vehicle was travelling south on LA. 182 and traveled onto the shoulder of the road and struck Broussard from behind, then fled the area.

Police say Broussard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.