Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle near Eraste Landry and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, 33-year-old John Fontenot of Lafayette was traveling on his bicycle near the intersection, and attempted to make a left turn in front of a vehicle which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say Fontenot was struck by the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is on-going.