Beware: Not every COVID-19 testing site is legit, officials warn

(KLFY) According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are setting up fake COVID-19 testing sites to cash in on the crisis.

The fake sites can look real, with legitimate-looking signs, tents, hazmat suits, and realistic-looking tests, the FTC says.

“They aren’t following sanitation protocols, so they can spread the virus. They’re taking people’s personal information, including Social Security numbers, credit card information, and other health information – all of which can be used for identity theft and to run up your credit card bill. Worst of all, they’re not giving people the help they need to stay healthy.”

Here are a few things to keep in mind when looking into testing sites.

If you think you should get tested, ask your doctor. Some people with COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care. They may not need to be tested, according to the CDC. Not sure if you need to get tested? Try the CDC’s self-checker.

Spotted a fake COVID-19 testing site? We want to hear about it. Report it at ftc.gov/complaint.