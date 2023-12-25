LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– ‘Tis still the season to be cautious, as boxes that contained high-dollar Christmas presents could make your home a target for theft. The Lafayette Police Department is reminding everyone to be careful when advertising the gifts they received this Christmas.

Sgt. Robin Green with LPD says her department sees a spike in thefts this time of year. With the option to shop online and have items delivered to your front door, Green says that also makes homes a target for burglars.

Green says addition to porch pirates taking delivered boxes from your front door, empty boxes at the end of your driveway is something to be aware of. She says an empty box indicating what might have been purchased could make you a victim.

“So right now, with the holiday season, we do experience a lot more thefts than usual,” Green said. “We also have porch pirates, and these are the individuals that ride around looking for numerous boxes stacked in front of somebody’s door.”

She says instead of leaving the box at the end of the driveway, breaking it up and putting it in the trash, or storing it in a garage can help.

“I was actually talking to someone in the community not long ago, and he said he actually stopped his car, picked up the box, broke it down and put it in these people’s trash cans, just random. He didn’t know these people, but he didn’t want them to become a victim.”

Although it seems like no big deal, leaving a box near the road can be advertisement for burglars.

“And like I said, with the boxes, if you’re going to make a large purchase, no, we don’t recommend that you put it at the end of the road,” she said.

