LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana honored local businesses, organizations, leaders and students Thursday with awards and scholarships in their Torch Awards for Ethics Program, which highlights those in the community with high ethical standards.

These are the winners in each of the categories:

It’s Just a Cookie in Broussard won the Outstanding New Business Award, which is awarded to a business that’s less than three years old that has been successful with customer service, marketing, advertising, communications and ethical sales practices.

The Chubby Unicorn in Lafayette won the Customer Commitment Award, which honors a business with customer service that surpasses customers’ expectations.

Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana in Lafayette was awarded the Good Neighbor Award, which recognizes a business and its employees who support programs and services in the community.

Gridic, LLC in New Iberia won the Torch Award for Ethics, which is awarded to organizations that exemplified the four c’s: character, culture, customers, community.

Pastor Ken Lazard of Destiny of Faith Church in Lafayette also won the Community Hero Award, which is given a person who has made efforts and sacrifices to benefit the Acadiana community within the last two years.

Three student winners also received the Student of Integrity Scholarships. These students were each awarded $1,000 and are actively pursuing graduation in either community college, trade school or university levels.

The recipients were:

Thomandre Johnson is the Community College Scholarship recipient and studies nursing at Louisiana State University at Eunice. She is a licensed practical nurse and has been in the healthcare industry for 12 years.

Melanie Morvant, from Sugar Land, Texas, is the Trade School Scholarship recipient. She sels art through her business Trinket Pheonix and attends the Academy of Interactive Entertainment where she studies game art and animation.

Kyhllun Bell, from New Iberia, won the University Scholarship and is currently a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in nursing with hopes of becoming a travel nurse.

