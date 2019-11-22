Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Berwick Police searching for runaway teen

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — Berwick Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a runaway teen.

Emma Claire Dugas Hover, 16, was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 18. Hover is a white female, 5’6″ and weighs approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Berwick on Sunday night and was discovered missing from her residence at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Neither agency has reason to believe that Emma is in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Hover, contact Berwick Police Department at (985) 384-7710.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories