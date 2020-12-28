Beignet Box food truck gaining popularity in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new food truck has been popping up around town lately. Beignet Box was started by Lafayette native, Elizabeth Morris and her best friend, actress/singer, Christina Milian.

The two decided to create the truck based on their love for the sweet treat. The duo started the idea out in Los Angeles, CA before bringing the Louisiana delicacy back home.

Morris and Milian say, they received a lot of support from many celebrities, including Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

It started as a pop-up in Atlanta, on the set of Bad Boys 3. Actor, Will Smith enjoyed it so much he suggested they open a business. After receiving that kind of support, Morris says she and Milian decided get a truck.

Soon after they embarked on a multi-city tour, including cities like San Antonio, TX, and right here in Lafayette, LA. Based on the feedback from Lafayette, Morris decided to start a truck in her hometown.

Beignet Box goes out three days a week here in Acadiana. To keep track of where they’ll be parked, follow their social media pages. You can also learn more about the truck at shopbeignetbox.com.