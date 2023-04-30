As a low-pressure system moves across the eastern U.S., we’ll continue to reside on the backside of it. This gives us a northwesterly flow aloft and at the surface, bringing cooler and drier air into the area.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 50s each morning through Tuesday. With the relatively dry airmass overhead, temperatures will also be able to rise pretty quickly during afternoon hours, climbing into the mid-80s each day.

The pattern changes later in the week as the northwesterly flow will be replaced by a southwesterly flow via an upper-level low working into the Rockies. This flow will bring moisture back into the area while also swinging upper-level pieces of energy overhead. This will lead to increasing rain chances for Friday and Saturday.