Beautiful Weather for Friday with Dry Conditions Through the Weekend

Friday is off to a cool and comfortable start across Acadiana with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. This could be the last time we see temperatures in the 50s until fall, so enjoy the cool air.





A sunny and cool morning will be followed by a partly cloudy and comfortably warm afternoon with highs today reaching 80°.

Slightly warmer and more humid weather is expected to build in over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Cloud coverage should increase Sunday but any significant rain chances will hold off until next week.