LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 Bluebird Dr., will close from Thursday, June 17 to Sunday, June 20.

The Public Works Department will be working to improve drainage on a concrete slab to improve safety. The park will reopen Monday, June 21, weather permitting.

For more information contact Lafayette Parks and Recreation Programs and Maintenance Manager Ross Gresham at (337) 291-8371 or email rggresham@LafayetteLA.gov.