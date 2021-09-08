‘Bead Busters’ receiving donations, sending hurricane relief supplies from Youngsville warehouse

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – People in Youngsville are helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The owner of a Mardi Gras business is switching hats. Craig Spadoni is now collecting and distributing storm supplies for survivors in the disaster zone.



“The reason why we’re doing this, to help our fellow man. That’s what we should do,” said Spadoni.

Bead Busters & Float Rentals is usually open for business during Mardi Gras season, but its warehouse has turned into a location for hurricane relief donations.

The damage is so bad in southeast Louisiana, many families lost everything. All items are needed.

Volunteers are organizing the donations, that are coming from all over the place. Several pallets are ready to go out the door each day.

“Constantly, people ask what is the greatest need. All of it. Because every time we are full, we get it out, and we’re empty again,” Spadoni.

They’re receiving things like food, water, personal hygiene products, school supplies, baby items, toys, cleaning supplies, tools, and tarps.

“If you want to make a cash donation, we are taking the cash to buy pallets of water and fuel. We’re filling up 55 gallon drums, individual gas cans. Whatever people bring us, we fill with the money we receive,” said Spadoni.

They’re even supplying air mattresses for electric linemen and first responders, who are working around the clock.

“The linemen and first responders, law enforcement, are literally sleeping on the ground on the concrete. They can’t sleep in their cars, they will burn the fuel. They can’t fill up. Air mattresses, pillows and sheets,” said Spadoni.