BBBS seeking volunteer mentors of color for children on waitlist

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Acadiana is launching a call-to-action for Black men and men of color to become mentors for children in the program.

Over 60% of Littles on the organization’s waiting list are young Black boys who are “facing societal barriers, opportunity gaps, and adversities including familial incarceration, limited academic opportunities, poverty, identity-based discrimination, and a lack of access to a positive adult male role model,” according to a press release.

The organiztion offers several ways to volunteer, including:

E-mentoring: Where Bigs and Littles meet on a virtual platform.

Community Based: Where Bigs and Littles spend time together twice a month doing activities both enjoy

Sports Buddies: Where Bigs and Littles participate in a pre-facilitated sports activity twice a month

Club Based: Where Bigs and Littles spend time together once a week at the Boys and Girls Club Granberry Unit

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older. Other requirements could vary depending on the program type chosen. Volunteers must complete an online orientation and fill out an application. A virtual interview and online training must be completed, and a screening process (with criminal history background check, fingerprinting and three positive references).

“These mentoring relationships can help to offset the impact of systematic racism – mentors can be instrumental in helping youth understand or overcome societal barriers to their success,” stated BBBS in a press release. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana strives to pair Black boys with Black mentors as it is easier for a Little to identify with a Big Brother of the same race – they can see themselves in them.”