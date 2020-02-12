Bayou officials: Two cows wander from property, drown in Vermilion River

Two cows who apparently drowned after wandering from their owner’s property were discovered in the Vermilion River.

Authorities with the Bayou Vermilion District say they located the two decomposed carcasses in late December during a debris clean-up of the River.

Bayou Vermilion officials said wandering cows sometimes meet their demise in the water.

“Sadly cows will wander off, get stuck and then drown in the river,” Jamie Dupuis, Bayou Vermilion Director of Communications said.

“It’s still part of our job to remove it.”

The remains were returned to their owners for proper disposing, she said.

In addition to the cows, the Bayou Operations Team pulled almost 2,000 barrels of waste and debris from the Vermilion River, Dupuis said.

Among the items collected were 90 tires, a washing machine, bicycles, drums, plastic materials, outdoor furniture and more.