Bayou Mardi Gras parade rolls through New Iberia; first of the season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s a Louisiana Saturday Night.

It’s finally Mardi Gras season in Acadiana.

The city of New Iberia kickoff off the Mardi Gras celebration with the annual Bayou Mardi Gras parade.

Mayor Freddie Decourt says it’s an honor for the city to be the start of the season and hopes the fun and traditions continue bringing the whole community together to celebrate this time of the year.

Decourt adds, “It’s wonderful to see our community come together. Mardi Gras is an important season in Acadiana and we are thrilled to be the first parade.

Mayor Decourt describes what Mardi Gras season means to the state of Louisiana and to the people that celebrate the purple, green, and gold before the Lenten season.

It’s the last, big party before Lent. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good time. It brings tourism. It helps our economy and it brings the community together,” explains Decourt.

