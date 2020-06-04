Live Now
Basile man arrested, charged with two counts of first-degree murder

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A Basile man has been arrested in connection to a double murder in Richard.

Detrick Guillory is charged in the May double murder that happened in Richard. The suspect is accused of killing John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71. Both of them were found stabbed to death in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road. Authorities say the suspect is the grandson of John Guillory.

John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71, were found dead inside their home on Monday night, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said. (Photos submitted by the victims’ family)

The family talked to KLFY News after the murder and described them as people who would never bother anybody.

Detrick Guillory is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on two counts of first-degree murder. Bond has not been set.

