Basic industrial scaffolding course will be offered to St. Landry Parish students through SLCC

South Louisiana Community College and the St. Landry Parish School Board have partnered to offer a Basic Industrial Scaffolding course to high school students.

The course will be offered through the Corporate College division at SLCC.

According to SLCC officials, the Basic Industrial Scaffolding course will include one week of classroom training in St. Landry Parish and one week of hands-on training at SLCC’s New Iberia campus.

Students will learn how to erect and dismantle scaffolding, safety, tool use, working in a team, and personal responsibility.

“This is a great opportunity for our high school students in St. Landry Parish to learn a skill that can get them into the workforce right away,” said Louisiana State Rep. Dustin Miller. “It’s short-term training that can pay off in the long term for our youth.”

Juniors and seniors enrolled in any of the St. Landry Parish high schools can apply for the course. In addition to preparing the students for employment after graduating high school, they will also receive ½ credit towards graduation, an industry-based credential, and a $750 stipend through the Jump Start After-Hours Grant.

Students will also receive tools and a tool belt so they are employable after the completion of the course.

Jobe Gwin, Program Manager for Industrial Trades at SLCC worked with Dr. Therese Ellender, STEAM Supervisor for St. Landry Parish Schools, and Patrick Jenkins, Superintendent of St. Landry Parish Schools, to offer this opportunity.

“We are excited to partner with SLCC’s Corporate College to offer this opportunity for our students. Jump Start After-Hours affords our students additional college and career ready opportunities to assist them both in high school and beyond. I look forward to many more opportunities,” said Ellender.

“This partnership between SLCC and SLPS will help students graduate high school while also providing them with relevant workforce training and employment opportunities. It’s a win-win,” stated Gwin.

Students interested in enrolling in this course should contact their guidance counselor or Ellender at TEllender@slpsb.org.

The course will begin in mid-December and run through the first week of January.

SLCC’s Corporate College was established in 2015. This division of SLCC offers short-term training for in-demand jobs to meet the needs of the community’s workforce.