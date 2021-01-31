Bar fight leads to shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police say they are investigating a weekend fight that escalated into a shooting at a local bar.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of W. Congress Street just after midnight Sunday.

Dugas said when police arrived they found a male victim injured from a single gunshot wound; a second person was located on scene suffering with injuries sustained in fight, she said.

Both men were transported to a local hospital, Dugas said.

20-year-old MacGeorge Johnson Jr. was later released and booked with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of weapons, according to Dugas.

Johnson has a bond of $135k.