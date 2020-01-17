Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Balfa Week returns April of 2020

Local
Posted: / Updated:

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig previews the upcoming Balfa Week happening this Spring in Ville Platte.

There’s nothing like Louisiana Folk Roots’ Balfa Week! Our annual Dewey Balfa Cajun and Creole Heritage Week is not a school, or a festival, or a family reunion – it’s all those things and more! It’s “The Greatest Week of Cajun and Creole Culture on the Planet!”

At Balfa Week, you can learn knee-to-knee with master musicians and culture bearers surrounded by great folks from across the globe. Our motto is “Jouer. Danser. Manger. Répéter. (Jam. Dance. Eat. Repeat.)” – and during Balfa Week, you’ll experience all that and so much more. 

Balfa Week features: Five days of  intensive classes on fiddle, guitar and accordion; Twice-daily participatory teaching sessions on Cajun & Creole Vocals; Five days of instructor-coached Band Labs; Nightly Dances with fantastic Cajun and Creole artists; Five or more artist-led Jam des Amis sessions; Intimate afternoon words-and-music sessions with accomplished and legendary Featured Artists; Afternoon Lagniappe Sessions on a variety of topics; and more. All meals are included starting Sunday with Full-Time Registration. Lodging options on site are Campsites (available by contacting Chicot State Park) with water and electricity as well as a group dorm. If you would like to stay off-site in other accommodations there are options available in and around the surrounding area.

This article was taken from https://www.lafolkroots.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories