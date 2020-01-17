Balfa Week returns April of 2020

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig previews the upcoming Balfa Week happening this Spring in Ville Platte.

There’s nothing like Louisiana Folk Roots’ Balfa Week! Our annual Dewey Balfa Cajun and Creole Heritage Week is not a school, or a festival, or a family reunion – it’s all those things and more! It’s “The Greatest Week of Cajun and Creole Culture on the Planet!”

At Balfa Week, you can learn knee-to-knee with master musicians and culture bearers surrounded by great folks from across the globe. Our motto is “Jouer. Danser. Manger. Répéter. (Jam. Dance. Eat. Repeat.)” – and during Balfa Week, you’ll experience all that and so much more.

Balfa Week features: Five days of intensive classes on fiddle, guitar and accordion; Twice-daily participatory teaching sessions on Cajun & Creole Vocals; Five days of instructor-coached Band Labs; Nightly Dances with fantastic Cajun and Creole artists; Five or more artist-led Jam des Amis sessions; Intimate afternoon words-and-music sessions with accomplished and legendary Featured Artists; Afternoon Lagniappe Sessions on a variety of topics; and more. All meals are included starting Sunday with Full-Time Registration. Lodging options on site are Campsites (available by contacting Chicot State Park) with water and electricity as well as a group dorm. If you would like to stay off-site in other accommodations there are options available in and around the surrounding area.

This article was taken from https://www.lafolkroots.org/