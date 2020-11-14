Baldwin teen’s parents say his body was found less than a mile from the home of the people last seen with him

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Quawan “Bobby” Charles’ parents say the friend who picked up their son the night he went missing lives less than a mile from where his body was found.

Charles, 15, went missing from his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Baldwin on October 30.

His parents say a friend and his mother picked Charles up from their home without his parents’ permission.

Three days later, Charles’ body was found in a Loreauville canal near a sugar cane field.

Charles’ family says the field lies just behind the home of the people Charles was last seen with.

“You cannot just take somebody’s son, bring them to your house, and not be held accountable for them because he was in your custody,” Roxanne Nelson, Charles’ mother, said.

The teen who picked Charles up on October 30 allegedly told another woman where Charles’ body was.

“From what I can understand, he told my son that they found your son’s body in a sugar cane field behind their house,” the woman told Charles’ mother. “He did say whenever they picked up your son, him and his mother and the stepdad were all tripping. They had did some mushrooms, those ones that are poisonous and make you trip out.”

Charles’ friend and his mother who picked up Charles that night were recently seen moving their belongings into a U-Haul truck at their home.