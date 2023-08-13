As high pressure is centered over Texas, another day of excessive heat is expected across the region. Highs will be in the 102-103 degree range later this afternoon with heat index values of 115-120 degrees. With the sinking air from the high pressure, rain chances appear negligible through the rest of the weekend.

The next workweek will start off hot, with highs of 102-103 both Monday and Tuesday. Later in the day on Tuesday, however, a front will move through the area. This will increase clouds and give us a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Hopefully, this front can bring us some much-needed rainfall, but rain chances look isolated-to-scattered (30-40%) at best.

This front will bring a dose of drier air into the area by Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t do much to curb the heat, but with drier air comes lower dewpoints, which means lower heat index values. Also, we could see more comfortable temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with lows dipping down into the mid-70s.

The ridge of high pressure looks to build back in by the end of the week and the weekend, resuming triple-digit readings.