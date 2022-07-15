This is a developing list. If you have a School Supply Drive or Back to School Giveaway you would like to add to the list, email news@klfy.com

Lafayette Parish

SWLA Back to School Supply Giveaway : SWLA Center for Health Services will be partnering with Aetna, Better Health of Louisiana, Saturday, July 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be at the SWLA Center, 500 Patterson St. Each child will receive a variety of FREE school supplies

'Stuff the Bus' : Throughout the month of July, United Way of Acadiana will be accepting school supply donations. There is a list of drop-off locations provided on their website, as well as a form to apply for your business to be a drop-off location.

Louisiana Bayou Ballers School Supply Drive : This giveaway will be July 30 at Thomas Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations are being accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Thomas Park between 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. outside at the basketball courts and Saturday inside the gym from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Any questions about donations or to sponsor, call Coach Kevin or the Director Jasmine at (337)-693-1632 or (337)-693-1623.

Mable's Table 7th Annual Backpack Project: On August 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church Mable's Table will be trying to stuff 300 backpacks. This is a volunteer event. Volunteers are invited to come and help. The organization is also accepting monetary donations and school supplies.

Acadia Parish

SWLA Back to School Giveaway: On Tuesday July 26, SWLA will also be hosting a giveaway in Crowley at the Empowering the Community for Excellence Center at 304 W. Hutchinson Ave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

2nd Annual Back to School Drive/ Black-pot Cookoff: July 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a drawing for donated school supplies on the day of the event to donate to schools in the area. Donations will be accepted until 4 p.m. Black-pot entry is $30. Cook-off spots will de designated once money is paid. Contact Kevin (337-706-2627) or Jeremy Carmouche (Facebook) for spot reservations. Registration fee for cook spots will be taken up until 10 a.m. on event day. Food preparation has to be done at event.

Vermilion Parish