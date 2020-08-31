Back to Normal Summer Weather this Week

Acadiana’s weather is returning back to normal as we kick off the month of September. Summer heat and humidity is expected to take over the next week as we see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will be around 100-108° each day. Acadiana will only cool off into the upper 70s each night.

Looking at rain chances this week. Scattered showers and storms will be likeliest today, mostly this afternoon. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, should be mostly quiet, besides a stray shower or storm. No washouts or widespread rains are expected for the next week.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 96°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
78°F Some clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 104°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
78°F A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

81°F Overcast Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 101°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
77°F Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

