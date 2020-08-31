Back to Normal Summer Weather this Week

Acadiana’s weather is returning back to normal as we kick off the month of September. Summer heat and humidity is expected to take over the next week as we see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will be around 100-108° each day. Acadiana will only cool off into the upper 70s each night.
Looking at rain chances this week. Scattered showers and storms will be likeliest today, mostly this afternoon. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, should be mostly quiet, besides a stray shower or storm. No washouts or widespread rains are expected for the next week.