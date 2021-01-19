‘Back in Business’: Staffing company host local hiring movement

LAFAYETTE, La. -(KLFY)- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on local employment, ranging from lost jobs or financial cutbacks.

Spherion Lafayette franchise owner, Michael Zaunbrecher explains, “Whenever the pandemic started we had a lot of applicants but we had much fewer places to send them.”

Spherion, a national staffing company, helps the unemployed find work.

Through the local branch in Lafayette, owners Tom and Michael Zaunbrecher are launching a local hiring movement… working to put Lafayette “back in business.”

“We are seeing an uptick in the economy. More jobs are becoming available. A virtual job fair will allow for those who are still concerned about the pandemic to find a job from the comfort of their home,” Zaunbrecher continues.

Zaunbrecher says the biggest misconception right now is no one is looking to hire.

He explains that can’t be further from the truth.

Zaunbrechers says, “People assume because we are still in a pandemic, no jobs are available. We seeing an increase of working available now, started in December which is usually a slow month.”

On January 27, potential applicants will have the opportunity to see what companies have to offer and begin the application and employment process.

“You can interact with teams. We have so much availability from accounting, to oil field, payroll, just to name a few,” adds Zaunbrecher.

