Awards ceremony set to honor top educators in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Kiwanis Club of Abbeville is hosting its first ‘Kiwanis Educator Awards and Gala’ honoring top Vermilion Parish educators.

On Tuesday, the “pin patrol” visited all schools in the parish to surprise the top nominees with a pinning ceremony.

The nominees include principals, teachers and support staff.

“It was my understanding that people in the community or the students went ahead and just recommended us by writing an essay, I guess about some of the things we’ve done or things that they’ve noticed about us and they went through a selection process from there. It’s also nice to be recognized and that someone actually took the time to actually write something to do something and nominate us in this process.”

The red-carpet styled gala is set for March 31 at Southern Soirees and More located at 601 East Jane Street in Abbeville and tickets are still available and can be purchased at Melancon Jewelers and Ray Chevrolet in Abbeville.

