UPDATE: Lafayette suspect in standoff to avoid arrest warrant surrenders to police peacefully

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: The suspect surrendered to authorities after a short standoff in the 200 block of LaSalle St. starting at around 1 p.m.

The Lafayette City Marshal was attempting to serve up warrants to two suspects. The first, Ervin Joseph, was wanted on failure to appear and resisting an officer. He surrendered peacefully immediately.

A second suspect, Ikaika Lindon, was wanted on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, principal to theft and resisting arrest.

He retreated to the attic, leading authorities to release gas into the home. Lindon surrendered shortly after, according to Lafayette Police, who assisted in the matter with the city’s Tactical Narcotics Team.

Ikaika Lindon surrendered to officers Thursday afternoon. (Mark Rigsby/KLFY)

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is at the corner of Simcoe and Delord streets attempting to issue an arrest warrant.

The suspect is inside a home and reportedly refusing to comply. The Lafayette Police Department is assisting.

We will provide updates as they become available.