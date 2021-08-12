Authorities: Lafayette attorney left scene of boat accident, 8 year old boy seriously injured

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a boat accident involving three children. One of the children suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the accident happened on False River on Sunday, August 8th, shortly before 4 p.m.

“You should stay and help the victim until rescue is there, and not flee the scene,” said Thibodeaux.

Witnesses told authorities a party barge hit three children that were floating in tubes, pulled by another boat.

A 14-year-old boy suffered an ankle injury. An 8-year-old boy suffered a broken pelvis.

“(He) could not feel his legs at the time. So, it was a scary situation for all EMS and Acadian Ambulance people there. At that time, with the child not being able to feel his legs, Air Med was called,” said Thibodeaux.

Authorities say the driver of the party barge, a Lafayette attorney, left the scene and returned to his home.

Authorities found him there a few hours later.

“It looks bad that nothing was done yet. I do think the right decisions will be made,” Thibodaux said. “I don’t think it’s going to be covered up.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division is investigating the accident. They said that the investigation is ongoing as agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the incident. Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the attorney at this time. We will update this story when authorities complete their investigation.