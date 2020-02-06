Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Authorities: Lethal heroin,’Gray death’, found in St. Landry Parish

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Eunice City Marshal’s Office)

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The Eunice Marshal’s Office confirmed that a lethal narcotic, dubbed “gray death”, was found overnight inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish.

Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne said the drug was found inside a backpack of a suspect who attempted to flee a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The suspect warned investigators that, along with other drugs such as methamphetamine, the lethal form of heroin was also in bag.

The city marshal said the substance has been secured and State Police will be stepping in to assist with the investigation.

Darbonne is warning other area law enforcement agencies to be cautious as the drug continues to be detected in parts of Acadiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories