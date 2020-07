ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old runaway.

Jolie Richard, is described as 5’5″ and weighs about 145 lbs. She was last seen at her residence on the 300 block of W Vine Street in Washington, La. Her direction of travel is unknown, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a blue top with blue jean shorts and she has blue braids. If located, please call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 948-6516.