Aug. 17 last day to register for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports

(Photo: Lafayette Parks and Rec. Facebook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monday, Aug. 17 is the final day to register children for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports.

Sports for fall include:

  • Tackle football (ages 9-13)
  • Flag football (ages 7-16)
  • Volleyball (ages 7-17)
  • Fast-Pitch Softball (ages 8-15)
  • Baseball (ages 8-13)

Proof of age and residency are required for registration.

According to LPRD, registration will take place through each of the six volunteer youth associations in the parish

  • Brown Park Athletics (BPA)
  • Cajun Sports Association (CSA) — Residents in the former Broussard/Youngsville Youth Association will register with CSA
  • Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)
  • Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
  • Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)
  • Southwest Athletics (SWA)

For more information, call (337) 291-8375.

