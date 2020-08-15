Aug. 17 last day to register for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monday, Aug. 17 is the final day to register children for Lafayette Parks & Rec fall sports.
Sports for fall include:
- Tackle football (ages 9-13)
- Flag football (ages 7-16)
- Volleyball (ages 7-17)
- Fast-Pitch Softball (ages 8-15)
- Baseball (ages 8-13)
Proof of age and residency are required for registration.
According to LPRD, registration will take place through each of the six volunteer youth associations in the parish
- Brown Park Athletics (BPA)
- Cajun Sports Association (CSA) — Residents in the former Broussard/Youngsville Youth Association will register with CSA
- Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)
- Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
- Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)
- Southwest Athletics (SWA)
For more information, call (337) 291-8375.