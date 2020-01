BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A single-vehicle crash ended the life of an ATV driver this afternoon (Jan. 11), according to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu.

Jarrell Batiste, 28, of Breaux Bridge was pronounced dead at the scene after Cantu said his ATV went off-road and hit a culvert. Batiste was ejected from the ATV and hit the ground several times.

Cantu said the crash occurred on Louis St., a small side street of W. Bridge Street near Ophelia St.

The crash remains under investigation.