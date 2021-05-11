“This is not an easy day for anyone.” Trayford Pellerin family attorney discusses grand jury’s decision not to indict officers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A grand jury did not indict five Lafayette police officers for any crimes related to the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police in August, 2020.

Pellerin was shot outside a Shell gas station on the NW Evangeline Thruway around 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21 after officers responded to a disturbance at the gas station and found Pellerin with a knife.

The announcement of the no true bill indictment came during a press conference Tuesday by 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry.

Landry began his news conference at the courthouse by expressing his sympathies for Pellerin’s family, noting that they lost a loved one to violence.

“This is not an easy day for anyone.”

He also expressed his care and respect for the officers involved in the shooting.

“Those officers come to work everyday never knowing what they will face. They run towards violence while others are running away.”

Following the news conference, Pellerin family attorney Ronald Haley said, “We are profoundly disappointed that the officers involved in the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin will not face the consequence of their actions.”

He continued, “what you and I saw in those body cam videos was an individual having a mental health issue inside that Circle K.”

“Did he hurt anybody, NO! Did he steal anything, NO! Did he make a direct threat against anybody, NO! I don’t know about you, but I didn’t see a crime and it’s not a crime to carry a knife.”

As he has said many times in the past, Haley reiterated, “Im tired of the excuse of failing to comply as a reason for killing black people in this country.”

“Failure to comply is a misdemeanor, not a death penalty,” he said.

Trayford Pellerin’s mother, Michelle Pellerin, described Trayford as a kind, intelligent, quiet and shy man.

Today she said, “I want to thank the community for the support. Trayford was at the store that night waiting on his sister, calling her name, she worked at that store, he yelled her name Treniqua Pellerin. He had done that many times in the past, he was waiting and looking for this sister.”

This is a developing story that we will continue to update.