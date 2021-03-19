Attorney General Jeff Landry Sues Biden Administration for Illegitimate Keystone Cancellation

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alberta. The Trump administration is approving a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land. Federal officials told The Associated Press that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would sign the approval for about 45 miles of the line’s route Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. It pushes the controversial $8 billion project closer to construction, but it still faces court challenges. The 1,200-mile pipeline would transport up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from western Canada to U.S. refineries. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed suit to protect the validly authorized construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline. Attorney General Landry joined Louisiana to a 21-state coalition petitioning the Southern District of Texas to invalidate the Biden executive order canceling the project.



“In the blink of an eye and through executive fiat, the Biden Administration unleashed a flood of action designed to destroy our oil and gas industry and thousands of jobs,” said Attorney General Landry. “The Biden order not only violates federal law and Constitutional safeguards; but it also threatens jobs, our state and local economies, and even the environment he purportedly wants to protect. It should concern every person that the price of gas started going up the day he picked up his pen and began threatening financial stability for the hard-working people of Louisiana.”



The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the portion of Executive Order 13990 canceling the KXLP cross-border permit – originally authorized by Congress nearly one decade ago.



“Congress has the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce, and no President has the power to overturn permits granted by an Act of Congress,” continued Attorney General Landry. “Hopefully, this suit will remind the Biden Administration of these facts.”



The pipeline plans to deliver 830,000 barrels of crude each day, feeding Gulf Coast refineries that employ thousands of workers and indirectly create thousands of more jobs. The project anticipates it will generate over $2 billion in earnings, providing tens of millions of dollars to state and local governments along its route – including seventeen areas with minority and/or low-income populations.



“Whether off Louisiana’s coast or in Montana’s shale fields, drilling equals jobs,” concluded Attorney General Landry. “I will continue to do all that I can to defend those jobs and the Constitution from abusive federal overreach.”



