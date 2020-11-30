Attorney General Jeff Landry announces agreement to keep Lake Martin open

BATON ROUGE, LA (Press release) – Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Monday after an agreement was made between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Chauffe-Hebert family that will keep open public access to Lake Martin:

“Today, the Chauffe-Hebert family has come to an agreement with LDWF to keep access to Lake Martin open. I would like to thank the family first and foremost.

Their intent all along was to give the public access, but they had legitimate concerns about safety and maintenance of the boat launch and parking lot. LDWF has committed to addressing these concerns.

I look forward to working with LDWF to make sensible rules and regulations for Lake Martin that protect access to hunting, fishing, and all other outdoor recreational activities.”