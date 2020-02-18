Live Now
Attempts to steal cash from bank ATM fails; damaged machine hauled away

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police need your help tonight.

They’re working to find out those responsible for attempting to break into an ATM over the weekend.

Were joined live now with Renee Allen, she’s at the Chase Bank on Johnston Street near Ridge Road where it happened.

Earlier today the bank had the ATM hauled away.

Lafayette police say the damage to the machine was extensive.

If you have information that can help police find the suspect or suspects responsible, call your local police or Lafayette crime stoppers.

A woman who banks at this location says its already a bit of inconvenience not having the machine right outside.

In fact, she says she was one of a number of calls made to police Sunday about the ATM and the damage that was done to it.

“I actually wanted to come Sunday morning and deposit some money, that’s when I noticed the ATM was off of the place where it should be.”

Also, Lafayette Police say no cash was taken.

And, there maybe surveillance video of what took place, however police have yet to say if they have anything.

