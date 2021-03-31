Attempted murder suspect leads New Iberia Police on high speed chase

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in New Iberia led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through three parishes late Wednesday afternoon before he was arrested.

The chase began in New Iberia shortly after 5 p.m. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes confirmed.

She said the suspect led police down portions of Hwy. 90 into St. Martin and Lafayette parishes.

He was circled back to St. Martin Parish where he was captured and arrested, Hughes said.

Other details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Developing story. Check back for updates.