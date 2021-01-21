Attempted murder suspect caught during armed robbery investigation

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro Police arrest two people in connection to an Armed Robbery, one of them was wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say Angel Lopez and Iveth Escalante, both 21, robbed the Shop Rite store located 3555 N. University Ave. in Carencro earlier in January. On January 20, 2021, Carencro Detectives with the assistance of the Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies, went to an address on Arnaudville Rd. within Lafayette Parish and found the two suspects.

Angel Lopez

Iveth Escalante

Police say upon further investigation revealed that Lopez had in fact committed the Armed Robbery at the Shop Rite and Iveth Escalante participated in the armed robbery by driving the vehicle used in the crime. It was also discovered that Lopez was also wanted for an attempted second-degree murder charge within Lafayette Parish.

Both are being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail.