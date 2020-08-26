AT&T customers will have unlimited minutes, text and data through Sept. 1 in parts of Acadiana

(KLFY) — AT&T customers, including pre-paid customers, will get unlimited talk, text and data access in over 700 Louisiana and Texas ZIP codes through Sept. 1
For the list of ZIP Codes, go here.
“To make this possible we’re automatically issuing credits and waiving additional service charges for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes* at this time,” stated AT&T on their website. “Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.”
To help recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Laura, customers can text “LAURAMARCO: to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross. You can also text “FOOD” to 80100 to donate $10 to World Central Kitchen.
Flexible payment arrangements can be made with AT&T for customers who need assistance because of storm impacts.