Ascension Episcopal Middle students appear on National Geographic Education Live

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Seventh-graders from Ascension Episcopal School took part in a National Geographic livestream as one of several schools from a number of countries in April.

National Geographic Education Live’s Protecting Sharks one-hour session took place Monday, April 20 and can be seen below:

“I have been working on a cross-curricular unit on oceanography this semester,” said seventh-grade math teacher Lauren Daly. “We left the classroom due to “Stay at Home” orders exactly when I was planning to incorporate research on this topic and prepare for the class for the event as if we were one of the 6 chosen. Then one of my dreams as a teacher came true. We were chosen, and I refused to let our current situation keep this from happening. I am so proud of how the students responded and learned first hand how research data, statistics, and probability plays a huge role in our lives!”

Students were able to log on as a class, listen to instructor Andrej Gajic’s lesson and were able to ask questions when appropriate.

National Geographic is airing live broadcasts of Explorer Classroom every weekday at 1pm CDT as a commitment to support educators, students and families during this transition time of distance learning. Explorer Classroom’s live video events connect students with National Geographic Explorers across all seven continents to bring exploration to life. All Explorer Classroom events are

free and open to the public.