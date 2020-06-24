As some local restaurants close again Mayor-President ask public to use common sense approach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette’s Mayor President Josh Guillory says to use common sense and stay vigilant.

Phase Two re-opened many doors but if the public does not stay focused those doors could easily close.

The Louisiana National Guard is doing its best to get as many people tested as possible.

“This is very serious and a life-threatening condition. We want to stay ahead of the game by offering testing to the public,” LTC Stephanie Tezeno said.

Businesses are also being impacted when confronted with positive cases of Covid-19.

Lafonda’s and Texas Roadhouse along Johnston Street temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.

Lafonda’s management issued a statement:

“To play our part in keeping ourselves and our community safe, we will be temporarily closed for testing and thorough sanitizing.”

The spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, Travis Doster states:

“We’re keeping anybody who might get sick out of the restaurant. We are keeping anybody who potentially may have symptoms (out of the restaurant). Our number one priority is the safety of our guests and employees.”

The Texas Roadhouse restaurant reopened for only curbside service on Tuesday.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says now is not the time to downplay the severity of Covid-19.

“This is still a serious situation. We are finding ways to move on. We are finding ways to evolve but that doesn’t mean sweep it under the rug and forget,” Guillory added.

“A lot of people are not taking this as serious as they should be but at the end of the day it is a pandemic. We should be careful how we operate now,” resident Mathew Bryant noted.