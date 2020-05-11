1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

As Louisiana starts to reopen, Lafayette law firm giving away free face masks

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The law office of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be giving away free masks this Friday to help those in the Lafayette area remain safe and follow the recommended guidelines set by the CDC. 

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will begin moving into phase 1 of reopening the economy on the day of distribution.

“As Louisiana starts to open its doors, we want to help our community stay safe. Our Lafayette Get Gordon team is hosting a drive-thru for FREE masks,” Attorney Gordon McKernan said.

Those in need can pick up a mask from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Gordon McKernan law offices at 2505 Verot School Road.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar