As Louisiana starts to reopen, Lafayette law firm giving away free face masks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The law office of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be giving away free masks this Friday to help those in the Lafayette area remain safe and follow the recommended guidelines set by the CDC.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will begin moving into phase 1 of reopening the economy on the day of distribution.

“As Louisiana starts to open its doors, we want to help our community stay safe. Our Lafayette Get Gordon team is hosting a drive-thru for FREE masks,” Attorney Gordon McKernan said.

Those in need can pick up a mask from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Gordon McKernan law offices at 2505 Verot School Road.