BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Hurricane Laura is dumping heavy rains across Acadiana including in the area of Broussard.

Police Chief Brannon Decou sent a picture to the KLFY newsroom near the Shannon hardware store on Nolan Road where major street flooding has occurred.

Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in southwestern Louisiana around 1 a.m. Thursday, came in as a Category 4 monster.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm came ashore near Cameron, La.