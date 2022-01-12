As handful of Acadiana schools go virtual, most in area remain in person

VERMILION/ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Superintendent of Vermillion Parish Schools, Tommy Byler says due to an increase in reported cases one of the parish schools will begin distance learning.

Superintendent Byler reports Renee Rost Middle school will move to distance learning for Thursday and Friday, resuming classes on Tuesday.

“With us having Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday it will give us five days for everybody to stay away,” Byler stated.

The Vermilion Parish School district will utilize a professional cleaning company to make sure the school is safe.

“Our number of quarantines have been a little higher there than other schools. It gives us a chance to clean the school and gives us a chance to kind of create a five day stay away for everybody which hopefully kind of help to slow some things down,” Byler added.

In St. Martin Parish, Breaux Bridge High and Breaux Bridge Junior High 8th graders returned Wednesday to in-person instruction.

Face masks are mandatory for staff and students.

“This is going to have to run its course through the population but if we can control it enough to keep the school open that’s our ultimate goal,” St. Martin Parish Superintendent, Allen Blanchard Jr. said.

Plus, Breaux Bridge Elementary will reopen Thursday for in-person instruction.

“At this time, all schools in St. Martin Parish are open for in person instruction,” Blanchard reports.

Due to the spike in covid cases, the Iberia Parish School district is closely monitoring cases and quarantines to determine if there is a need for remote learning.

They say thus far Westgate High had to transition to remote learning through Thursday.

The Iberia Parish School district is asking students who have COVID symptoms to stay home and then get tested. The parent should also contact the school to inform the principal, even before a positive result is identified. Iberia Parish will continue to follow the current CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.

In St. Landry Parish, officials have decided to temporarily switch three more schools to remote learning because of a high number of COVID cases.

Arnaudville Middle School, Opelousas Junior High, and Central Middle School will go virtual starting Thursday.

In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

In Lafayette Parish, the school district says there’s a Learn Lafayette Plan for parents to view for COVID mitigation efforts.

According to LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson, “our students are still learning in an in-person learning environment at this time.”