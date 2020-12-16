As COVID cases continue to rise, so does the need for convalescent plasma

(KLFY)- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Vitalant is urging those already recovered to come out and help others in their recovery process.



Convalescent plasma is a blood component containing antibodies against the novel coronavirus that could give patients an extra boost to fight their illness.

The therapy utilizes the plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.



Communications manager, Stephanie Kizziar, says, “We work with different types of hospitals around here and out of state. Once we receive any type of donation, they are sent to where they need to be.”



At Vitalant, all blood donations are tested daily for the COVID-19 antibodies.

Kizziar says donations have been extremely low causing them to issue the emergency call for plasma donations.

“In Lafayette, we have had only 350 donors who have given plasma. That is an incredibly small percent, less than one percent,” adds Kizziar.



Once a person donates blood, it is separated into parts and the plasma containing the antibodies can be used to help patients currently fighting COVID.



Kizziar continues, “We really need those who have suffered through the disease to come out. If you had it, why not help make it easier for someone else.”

