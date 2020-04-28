Gov. John Bel Edwards cites Acadiana to justify stay-at-home order extension

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- When Gov. John Bel Edwards called out Lafayette and other Acadiana parishes as part of the reason he extended his stay-home order, the region already had posted new data showing a continued slowing of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Certain parts of Acadiana have seen meaningful increases in new infections, with Iberia Parish leading in new cases and percent growth with 103 infections reported for a 73% increase since April 13.

St. Landry Parish also has seen greater growth in cases than the region as a whole recently, adding 53 cases in the last two weeks for a 46% increase, and St. Martin Parish added 61 infections to increase by 38%.

But overall, cases have continued to grow here at a pace not much higher than the statewide average and below most of the state’s other healthcare regions, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.

Edwards and Assistant State Health Secretary Dr. Alex Billioux pointed to the Acadiana, Baton Rouge and Monroe regions as potential areas for hot spots and second surges of the virus that at least partially prompted the two-week extension of the current order.

