As 2020 wraps up, KLFY takes a look back at some of our top stories from the year

(KLFY) From the first reported Covid-19 case to several hurricanes making landfall, some people say… it’s been a long year and they’re ready to move on. Acadiana has shown resilience throughout these hard times and this year.

These are just some of the top stories, moments, and voices we’ve heard in Acadiana from this year.

The year began just like any other, calm with a few disturbances throughout.

In early March, Governor John Bel Edwards announced a stay at home order in response to the rising coronavirus cases across the country. It would last until the end of April.

On March 12, several universities across the state began transitioning to online learning.

On March 13, Governor Edwards announced all public schools in Louisiana would be closing.

On March 27, Lafayette Parish announced the first COVID-19 death.

On April 13, Governor Edwards announced public schools would remain closed.

In May, students began to graduate virtually and graduations were rescheduled.

June 1 was officially the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.

On July 17, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announces more budget cuts including cutting 37 positions in the Parks and Recreation Department. He also made the announcement that four recreation centers would be closing in Lafayette’s North Side.

Late on Aug. 21, Lafayette officers shot and killed 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. This would spark social justice protests across the community.

Just days later, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the state. It made landfall on Aug. 26.

On the weekend of Oct. 3, the NFAC made their way to Louisiana to protest social justice issues in Lafayette.

Hurricane Delta made landfall as a weak category 2 storm on Oct. 9.





